Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 51.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 722.56 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 51.04% to Rs 19.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 722.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 611.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.722.56611.719.058.0458.1646.5027.0821.5919.6813.03

