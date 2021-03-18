Dilip Buildcon achieved financial closure for NHAI road project in Telangana

-
Dilip Buildcon announced that Repallewada Highways, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has received the financial closure letter from National Highways Authority of India for the below mentioned project -
Four laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana / Maharashtra Border in the State of Telangan on hybrid annuity mode.
The company bid project cost of Rs 1140.50 crore.
