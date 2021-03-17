Promoters of Satin Creditcare Network reduce pledge to 3.09%

-
-
The Promoters of Satin Creditcare Network have reduced their pledge percentage from 8.90% as on 16 July 2020 to 3.09% as on 16 March 2021.
The Promoters hold 2,75,21,735 Equity Shares on a fully diluted basis, out of which 8,50,000 Equity Shares are pledged, which amounts to 3.09% of their holding and 1.18% of total equity paid up capital of the Company.
Further, the percentage of shares pledged has come down from 52.88% of Promoters' holdings on 31 December 2018.
