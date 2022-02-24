Dilip Buildcon bags order worth Rs 1,255 cr from NHAI

-
-
Dilip Buildcon intimated that it secured a bid project of Rs 1,255 crore for a new HAM project on the development of six lane Sargi-Basanwahi section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Economics Corridor in Chhattisgarh.
On 22 February 2022, Dilip Buildcon was the L-l bidder for the tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of lndia on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Chhattisgarh. The company had mistakenly reported the bid project cost of the company as Rs 1,141 crore instead of Rs 1,255 crore on the same day.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 18.23% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 2,245.50 crore in Q3 FY22.
Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon lost 0.32% to close at Rs 268.55 on BSE.
