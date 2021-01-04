Dilip Buildcon completes Karnataka road project ahead of schedule

-
-
Dilip Buildcon announced that the proiect "Four Laning from km 308.550 to km 358.500, Byrapura to challakere section of NH-150 A, on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Karnataka pkg - II, has been provisionally completed.
The Provisional completion certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the proiect fit for entry into commercial operation as on 15 December 2020 and consequendy the compary is entittled to receive the bonus of Rs 8.84 crores in lieu ofearly completion (i.e. 105 days prior to the revised scheduled completion date) of the said Project.
