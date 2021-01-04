Gufic BioSciences receives NCLT, Ahmedabad bench approval for scheme of amalgamaiton

-
-
On 31 December 2020Gufic BioSciences announced that the scheme of amalgamation of Gufic Lifesciences (transferor company) with Gufic Biosciences (transferee company) and their respective shareholders and creditors has been sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahemedabad bench vide its order dated 31 December 2020. The scheme is subject to the final order of the proceedings preferred by the transferee company before the NCLT, Mumbai bench.
