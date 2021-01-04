Pidilite Industries allots 5,600 equity shares under ESOP

Pidilite Industries has allotted 5,600 equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each in the share capital of the Company for cash at par to the eligible employees of the Company who exercised their stock option under ESOP-2016.

These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company. After allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the share capital of the Company stands increased from 50,81,44,280 to 50,81,49,880.

