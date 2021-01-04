NIIT receives accreditation of Learning and Performance Institute, UK

-
NIIT announced that it is has been accredited by the Learning and Performance Institute for the fifth consecutive year.
NIIT was awarded the accreditation for its commitment to high quality and process improvement in the provision of learning, development and training services to clients by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), UK.
