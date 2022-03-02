Dilip Buildcon gains on securing order worth Rs 1,255 cr from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.23% to Rs 272 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) on 28 February 2022 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project in Chhattisgarh.

The 56.70 km-long project is worth Rs 1,255 crore, expected to be completed within a period of 2 years (24 months).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 18.23% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 2,245.50 crore in Q3 FY22.

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

