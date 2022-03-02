Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 2.68%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.95, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.69% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 24% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.95, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 1.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24212.1, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 230.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.45, up 2.64% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

