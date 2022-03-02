Adani Transmission Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 2241.1, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 170.66% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 24% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Transmission Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2241.1, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. Adani Transmission Ltd has added around 11.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24212.1, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

