GAIL (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.75, up 5.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 24% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.75, up 5.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 3.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24212.1, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 215.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 148.95, up 4.75% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 3.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 24% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

