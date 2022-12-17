JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

AdaniConnex incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - DC Development Noida Two
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon receives LOA for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on 16 December 2022 from the National Highways Authority of India for the project construction of Four Lane Urga Palhalgaon section of NH-130A from design Ch. 7G+200 to Ch. 157+745, (from Bhaisma village to Taruama village) under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Raipur - Dhanbad Economic Conidor) in the State of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU