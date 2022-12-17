Dilip Buildcon receives LOA for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh

-
-
Dilip Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on 16 December 2022 from the National Highways Authority of India for the project construction of Four Lane Urga Palhalgaon section of NH-130A from design Ch. 7G+200 to Ch. 157+745, (from Bhaisma village to Taruama village) under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Raipur - Dhanbad Economic Conidor) in the State of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.
