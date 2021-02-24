Dilip Buildcon climbs on emerging L-1 bidder for two HAM projects

Dilip Buildcon rose 3.43% to Rs 651.75 after the company said it was declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for two tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on hybrid annuity basis (HAM) in Karnataka.

The scope of first project involves four laning Bangalore to Malur section of Bangalore Chennai Expressway on HAM under Bharatmala Pariyojna. The bid project cost is Rs 1,160 crore and it is to be completed in 24 months. The length of the project is 27.10 kilometre with an operation period of 15 years.

The second project is for four laning of expressway from Malur to Bangarpet on Bangalore Chennai Expressway on HAM under Bharatmala Pariyojna. The bid project cost is Rs 1279 crore and the project is to be completed in 24 months. The length of project is 27.10 kilometres with an operation period of 15 years.

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 106.27% to Rs 182.20 crore on 7.09% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,746.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)