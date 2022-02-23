Dilip Buildcon rises on emerging lowest bidder for Chhattisgarh-based project

Dilip Buildcon gained 2.67% to Rs 276.60 after the company said that it has been declared as L-1 bidder for a tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India worth Rs 1,141 crore on hybrid annuity basis in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The project involves six laning the Sargi - Basanwahi section of NH-130-CD Road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh on hybrid annuity mode (Package - CG-2 ) (Length 56.700 kms).

The project has to be complete within 24 months. Operation period is 15 years from commercial operational date (COD).

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 18.23% YoY to Rs 2245.50 crore in Q3 FY22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)