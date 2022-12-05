Quint gains after board approves Rs 125-cr right issue

-
-
Quint Digital Media rose 2.75% to Rs 342 after the company announced that its board approved raising Rs 125 crore through right issue of equity shares.The company said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, to consider the terms of the rights issue, including determination of the price, record date, etc.
Quint Digital Media is primarily engaged in the business of running websites through web, digital or mobile media and which may include various information including current affairs, lifestyle, entertainment etc.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 4.55 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 37% to Rs 19.73 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 14.40 crore in Q2 FY22.
