Dilip Buildcon rises on executing EPC agreement with MP Govt

Dilip Buildcon added 1.03% to Rs 195.55 after the company, through its subsidiary, Dilip Buildcon-Skyway Infraprojects [DBL-SIPL (JV)] has executed the EPC agreement with Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for a project worth Rs 1,947.06 crore.

The scope of the project involves engineering, procurement, construction, testing commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance of various components of Rewa Bansagar Multi Village Scheme, district Rewa in single package on TurnKey Job Basis including trial run and operation & maintenance of the entire water supply scheme for 10 years.

The cost of the project stood at Rs 1,947.06 crore and the completion period is 24 months.

Meanwhile, the civil construction company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Karimnagar-Warangal Highways has executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project in Telangana.

The agreement constitutes four-laning of Karimnagar Warangal Section of NH-563 at Manakondur bypass at Palvelpula near Hanamkonda in the state of Telangana on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 1,647 crore and the construction period of the project is 24 months and operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states & 1 union territory.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 79.52 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 96.66 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 8.2% year on year to Rs 2,378.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

