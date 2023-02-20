JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Barometers trade with minor gains, pharma stocks decline
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon's JV bags Rs 1947 cr project from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon announced that the company through Dilip Buildcon - Skyway Infraprojects [DBL-SIPL (JV)] has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal (M.

P) (Authority) for the below mentioned Rs 1947 crore project:

"Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Testing Commissioning, Trial Run and Operation and Maintenance of Various Components of Rewa Bansagar MVS, District Rewa in Single Package on turnkey job basis including Trial Run and Operation & Maintenance of the Entire Water Supply Scheme for 10 Years."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 10:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU