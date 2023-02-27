Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 11.51 points or 0.14% at 8387.89 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, One 97 Communications Ltd (up 2.8%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 2.68%),Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 1.18%),Bengal & Assam Company Ltd (up 1.15%),Oswal Green Tech Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 0.97%), Share India Securities Ltd (up 0.96%), Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.89%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.7%), and State Bank of India (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, PB Fintech Ltd (down 3.91%), Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 3.7%), and 5Paisa Capital Ltd (down 2.71%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 184.7 or 0.31% at 59279.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.8 points or 0.34% at 17407.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.35 points or 0.82% at 27357.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.7 points or 0.84% at 8596.95.

On BSE,964 shares were trading in green, 1826 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

