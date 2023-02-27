Mphasis Ltd Slips 4.96%, S&P BSE Tech index Shed 1.48%

Mphasis Ltd has added 0.93% over last one month compared to 0.67% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 0.1% rise in the SENSEX

Mphasis Ltd fell 4.96% today to trade at Rs 2092.65. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 1.48% to quote at 13534.8. The index is down 0.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PVR Ltd decreased 4.29% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost 2.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 8.34 % over last one year compared to the 6.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 10238 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22999 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3466.4 on 31 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1897.35 on 19 Dec 2022.

