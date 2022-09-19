Direct Tax Collection Soars 23%

Direct tax collections continue to grow at a robust pace, a clear indicator of the revival of economic activity post pandemic, as also the result of the stable policies of the Government, focusing on simplification and streamlining of processes and plugging of tax leakage through effective use of technology.

The figures of Direct Tax collections for the FY 2022-23, as on 17.09.2022 show that net collections are at Rs. 7,00,669 crore, compared to Rs. 5,68,147 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2021-22, representing an increase of 23%.The Net Direct Tax collection of Rs. 7,00,669 crore(net of refund)includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs. 3,68,484 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs. 3,30,490 crore.

The Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs. 8,36,225 crore compared to Rs. 6,42,287 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2021-22, registering a growth of 30% over collections of FY 2021-22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)