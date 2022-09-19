Direct Tax Collection Soars 23%

Direct tax collections continue to grow at a robust pace, a clear indicator of the revival of economic activity post pandemic, as also the result of the stable policies of the Government, focusing on simplification and streamlining of processes and plugging of tax leakage through effective use of technology.
The figures of Direct Tax collections for the FY 2022-23, as on 17.09.2022 show that net collections are at Rs. 7,00,669 crore, compared to Rs. 5,68,147 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2021-22, representing an increase of 23%.The Net Direct Tax collection of Rs. 7,00,669 crore(net of refund)includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs. 3,68,484 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs. 3,30,490 crore.
The Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs. 8,36,225 crore compared to Rs. 6,42,287 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2021-22, registering a growth of 30% over collections of FY 2021-22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU