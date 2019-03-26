South Indian Bank to raise Rs 250 crore through issue of Tier 2 bonds

South Indian announced that the Capital Planning and Infusion Committee of Directors of the on 26 March 2019 has approved the allotment of 25000 Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Basel III Compliant, Lower Tier 2 Subordinated Bonds in the nature of debentures (the 'NCDs') bearing a face value of Rs.1,00,000 (Rupees One lakh) each, at par to the investors identified by the Committee, aggregating to Rs.250 crore.

