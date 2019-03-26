HCC to raise Rs.1,750 crore through Monetisation of Claims

signed terms with a consortium of investors led by BlackRock, who will seek to monetize an identified pool of arbitration awards and claims for a consideration of Rs.1,750 crore. The proposed transaction was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26 March 2019, and is subject to requisite approvals.

Under the terms of the transaction, HCC will transfer its beneficial interest and rights in an identified portfolio of arbitration awards & claims to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) controlled by a consortium of investors, including HCC will receive a consideration of Rs.1,750 crore from the SPV, which will be utilised to prepay debt of Rs.1,250 crore, including its entire term loan of Rs.942 crore which is due in the next 3 years and Rs.308 crore of OCDs. The balance Rs.500 crore will be made available to fund working capital and business growth.

Consequently, the balance sheet of HCC would stand substantially deleveraged, with debt servicing over the next 4 years being limited to its working capital facilities.

As a result of the transaction, the Company expects approximately Rs.2,000 crore of working capital assets, being a combination of adjudicated awards and lodged claims, to leave its balance sheet, which will result in a partial write down of net worth. The precise amount of write-down will be ascertained in HCC's year-end accounts and is not expected to impact the Company's business prospects materially. HCC will continue to retain a material amount of awards and claims with the transaction being limited only to an identified pool of awards and claims. The agreement also envisions a claw back of value by HCC from the SPV in the event that the recovery of Awards and Claims transferred to the SPV exceeds certain thresholds.

