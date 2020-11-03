Dish TV India Ltd jumps 1.27%

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11.95, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% drop in NIFTY and a 24.19% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 11.95, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 11822.6. The Sensex is at 40310.03, up 1.39%. Dish TV India Ltd has dropped around 13.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1417.9, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)