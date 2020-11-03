Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd extends losses

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4846.8, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.06% slide in NIFTY and a 40.94% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4846.8, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 11815.05. The Sensex is at 40262.55, up 1.27%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost around 6.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11175.3, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4869.15, down 0.19% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd jumped 73.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.06% slide in NIFTY and a 40.94% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 32.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

