Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2020.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 86.2 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31247 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd spiked 15.49% to Rs 72.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88651 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd soared 14.52% to Rs 89.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6184 shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd advanced 13.47% to Rs 65.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63053 shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd added 12.16% to Rs 714.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1395 shares in the past one month.

