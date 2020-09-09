Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 475.13 crore

Net loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 21.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 475.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 501.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales475.13501.29 -5 OPM %9.0623.82 -PBDT40.13113.46 -65 PBT-33.5746.20 PL NP-21.4334.31 PL

Wed, September 09 2020. 08:32 IST

