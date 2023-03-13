Dishman Carbogen board OKs 100-cr NCDs issue

Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that its board approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of aggregating up to Rs 100 crore, with a base issue of Rs 50 crore and green shoe option of Rs 50 crore.

The senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh each will be allotted on 21 March 2023 on private placement basis to all eligible investors. The date of maturity is fixed on 21 April 2026.

The NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.25% and payment of interest will be done semi-annually.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on Wholesale Debt Market Segment of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Dishman Carbogen Amcis is a fully integrated CRAMS (contract research & manufacturing) company. The company has global presence with development and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, UK, France, Netherlands, India, and China.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.7% to Rs 46.96 crore on 13.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 639.79 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

The scrip declined 3.41% to currently trade at Rs 129.05 on the BSE.

