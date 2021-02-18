Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3596, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 64.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% rally in NIFTY and a 49.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3596, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 15112.9. The Sensex is at 51303.72, down 0.77%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has eased around 0.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12584.35, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3594, down 0.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 51.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

