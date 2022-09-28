Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.4%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3695.1, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.09% slide in NIFTY and a 11.73% slide in the Nifty Metal.

The PE of the stock is 31.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

