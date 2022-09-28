Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 62.74 points or 0.77% at 8070.69 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.42%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.38%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.98%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.97%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.77%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.29%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.12%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.92%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.88%).

On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 2.74%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.29%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.61%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 147.43 or 0.26% at 56960.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 49.55 points or 0.29% at 16957.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.86 points or 0.18% at 28040.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.34 points or 0.15% at 8676.47.

On BSE,1694 shares were trading in green, 1624 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

