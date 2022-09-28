Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 169.63 points or 0.96% at 17526.22 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.99%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.63%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.52%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.87%),Vedanta Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.72%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.6%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.22%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.05%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 147.43 or 0.26% at 56960.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 49.55 points or 0.29% at 16957.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.86 points or 0.18% at 28040.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.34 points or 0.15% at 8676.47.

On BSE,1694 shares were trading in green, 1624 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

