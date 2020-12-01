Escorts Agri Machinery volumes rise 33% in November 2020

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment in November 2020 sold 10,165 tractors, its highest ever November sales and registering a growth of 33% against 7,642 tractors sold in November 2019.
Domestic tractor sales in November was at 9,662 tractors registering a growth of 30.9% against 7,379 tractors in November 2019. The dealer and depot stocks continue to be low.
Stock correction in the coming months would continue to push the industry upwards, supported by healthy water reservoir levels and a good harvest. The supply chain still is volatile but should improve going forward. We have taken a price increase this month to pass on the inflation in the commodity prices.
Export tractor sales in November 2020 was at 503 tractors against 263 tractors exported in November 2019, registering a growth of 91.3%.
