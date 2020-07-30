Divyashakti Granites standalone net profit declines 27.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.52% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti Granites declined 27.14% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.52% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.6115.3820.9219.252.332.941.762.431.451.99

