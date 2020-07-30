Divyashakti Granites standalone net profit declines 27.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.52% to Rs 9.61 croreNet profit of Divyashakti Granites declined 27.14% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.52% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.6115.38 -38 OPM %20.9219.25 -PBDT2.332.94 -21 PBT1.762.43 -28 NP1.451.99 -27
