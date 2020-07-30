Panache Digilife consolidated net profit declines 88.96% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 42.21% to Rs 32.86 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife declined 88.96% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.21% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.47% to Rs 71.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.8656.86 -42 71.2893.14 -23 OPM %-9.228.37 -2.227.32 - PBDT-3.904.41 PL -0.815.66 PL PBT-4.304.34 PL -2.045.47 PL NP0.332.99 -89 -2.933.72 PL

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 12:18 IST

