Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 170.38 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 34.83% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 170.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 161.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales170.38161.59 5 OPM %26.9122.53 -PBDT47.2337.71 25 PBT36.2527.73 31 NP26.7119.81 35

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 12:26 IST

