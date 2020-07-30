Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 170.38 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 34.83% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 170.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 161.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.170.38161.5926.9122.5347.2337.7136.2527.7326.7119.81

