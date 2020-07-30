Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.97% to Rs 39.85 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences declined 31.82% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.97% to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.8544.7629.8939.2511.0616.257.8813.025.728.39

