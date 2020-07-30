Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.97% to Rs 39.85 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences declined 31.82% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.97% to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.8544.76 -11 OPM %29.8939.25 -PBDT11.0616.25 -32 PBT7.8813.02 -39 NP5.728.39 -32
