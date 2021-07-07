Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 2.13%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 5.7% over last one month compared to 1.87% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 2.13% today to trade at Rs 4510.75. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.99% to quote at 35761.52. The index is up 1.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 1.91% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 1.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 68.27 % over last one year compared to the 44.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 5.7% over last one month compared to 1.87% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1786 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20427 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4680 on 22 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1162.4 on 07 Jul 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)