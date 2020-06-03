Dixon Technologies' JV enters into MoU with Molbio Diagnostics

AIL Dixon Technologies, a Joint Venture Company of Dixon Technologies (India) has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Molbio for manufacturing of Truelab Quattro Real Time Quantitative micro PCR Analyzer machines.

These portable machines are capable of performing 40-48 tests per day of critical infectious diseases.

These technologically driven machines will be manufactured at AIL Dixon's manufacturing facility situated at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India.

