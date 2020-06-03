GAIL (India) and Energy Efficiency Services sign MoU for development of Trigeneration projects in India

GAIL (India) and Energy Efficiency Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today in New Delhi for cooperation in development of Trigeneration projects in India.

The MoU aims at building a closer strategic partnership between the two. companies by jointly exploring business opportunities in Trigeneration business segment in India.

Under this MOU, GAIL & EESL shall jointly undertake studies and if found viable, 50:50 joint venture between GAIL & EESL will be incorporated for undertaking Trigeneration projects.

Trigeneration or Combined Cooling, Heat and Power (CCHP) typically involves natural gasfired generators to produce electricity. The waste heat from flue gas is recovered to produce hot water / steam which in turn used for heating purposes and also in absorption chillers for cooling.

