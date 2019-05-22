JUST IN
Business Standard

DLF Ltd Spikes 4.56%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.38%

DLF Ltd has added 3.5% over last one month compared to 2.02% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd rose 4.56% today to trade at Rs 179. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.38% to quote at 2085.5. The index is up 2.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 0.75% and Omaxe Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 7.33 % over last one year compared to the 12.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 3.5% over last one month compared to 2.02% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 223.4 on 30 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 141.2 on 19 Oct 2018.

