Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NEL Holdings Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2019.
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd crashed 19.73% to Rs 8.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39221 shares in the past one month.
NEL Holdings Ltd tumbled 11.03% to Rs 3.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18547 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd lost 10.46% to Rs 32.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1148 shares in the past one month.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd fell 10.17% to Rs 132. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6596 shares in the past one month.
Palash Securities Ltd shed 9.90% to Rs 39.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 269 shares in the past one month.
