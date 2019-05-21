Volumes soar at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

-
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33672 shares
United Breweries Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Trent Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 May 2019.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33672 shares. The stock gained 0.82% to Rs.438.25. Volumes stood at 44621 shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 29.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.42% to Rs.1,421.25. Volumes stood at 8.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 8.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.12% to Rs.603.90. Volumes stood at 46550 shares in the last session.
Trent Ltd saw volume of 7.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.37% to Rs.370.20. Volumes stood at 76314 shares in the last session.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd clocked volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48950 shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.369.75. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.
