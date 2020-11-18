DLF Ltd Spurts 2.28%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.38%

DLF Ltd has added 16.84% over last one month compared to 15.27% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.69% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd gained 2.28% today to trade at Rs 192.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.38% to quote at 1985.78. The index is up 15.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 1.32% and Sobha Ltd added 1.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 6.74 % over last one year compared to the 8.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 16.84% over last one month compared to 15.27% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 57278 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.08 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 266.65 on 01 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.5 on 25 Mar 2020.

