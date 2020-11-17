Larsen & Toubro unveils India's first launch hardware for Gaganyaan Mission

-
ALSO READ
LTTS to provide engineering services to US-based Tenneco
Four Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission
Board of L&T Technology Services approves change in CFO
L&T construction business bags significant orders
L&T Infotech jumps after Q2 PAT rises 10% QoQ to Rs 457 cr
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 2.35% to Rs 1,084 after the construction major delivered India's first launch hardware for Gaganyaan Mission despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Larsen & Toubro, an engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services conglomerate, delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule in a virtual flag-off ceremony presided over by Dr K Sivan, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Notwithstanding the limitations imposed by COVID-19, the Middle segment of the world's third-largest solid propellant rocket booster - 'S-200', has been delivered ahead of schedule with zero-defects. The segment was produced at L&T's Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility meeting the timeline requirements for India's maiden manned mission.
The announcement was made during trading hours today, 17 November 2020.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 115.2% to Rs 5,876.54 crore on 12.2% decline in net sales to Rs 31,034.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
L&T is an Indian technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU