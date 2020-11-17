Larsen & Toubro unveils India's first launch hardware for Gaganyaan Mission

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 2.35% to Rs 1,084 after the construction major delivered India's first launch hardware for Gaganyaan Mission despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Larsen & Toubro, an engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services conglomerate, delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule in a virtual flag-off ceremony presided over by Dr K Sivan, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Notwithstanding the limitations imposed by COVID-19, the Middle segment of the world's third-largest solid propellant rocket booster - 'S-200', has been delivered ahead of schedule with zero-defects. The segment was produced at L&T's Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility meeting the timeline requirements for India's maiden manned mission.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 17 November 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 115.2% to Rs 5,876.54 crore on 12.2% decline in net sales to Rs 31,034.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

L&T is an Indian technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations.

