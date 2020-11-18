IIFL Securities to consider share buy-back plan

IIFL Securities said that the board of directors of the company will be held on 20 November 2020, to consider proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 November 2020. Shares of IIFL Securities rose 1.08% to settle at Rs 42.30 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 62.65 on 14 February 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 22.05 on 26 November 2019.

IIFL Securities along with its subsidiaries offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services.

