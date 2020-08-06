JUST IN
Business Standard

DLF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 58.79% to Rs 548.63 crore

Net loss of DLF reported to Rs 70.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 414.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.79% to Rs 548.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1331.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales548.631331.19 -59 OPM %0.3218.00 -PBDT-137.28-86.59 -59 PBT-179.48-137.65 -30 NP-70.65414.72 PL

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 08:25 IST

