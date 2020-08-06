DLF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 6.40%, NIFTY jumps 1.51%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.06%
Sensex, Nifty crash 10%, hit lower circuit
DLF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1857.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 4.87%, NIFTY Crashes 1.30%
-
Sales decline 58.79% to Rs 548.63 croreNet loss of DLF reported to Rs 70.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 414.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.79% to Rs 548.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1331.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales548.631331.19 -59 OPM %0.3218.00 -PBDT-137.28-86.59 -59 PBT-179.48-137.65 -30 NP-70.65414.72 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU