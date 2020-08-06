Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 103.14% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 2.24% to Rs 258.45 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 103.14% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.24% to Rs 258.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 264.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales258.45264.36 -2 OPM %4.895.66 -PBDT11.229.22 22 PBT6.085.12 19 NP3.881.91 103

