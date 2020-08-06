Apollo Tyres reports consolidated net loss of Rs 134.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.80% to Rs 2828.23 crore

Net loss of Apollo Tyres reported to Rs 134.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 141.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.80% to Rs 2828.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4272.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2828.234272.058.3911.12146.94444.05-162.20176.74-134.58141.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)