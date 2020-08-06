Apollo Tyres reports consolidated net loss of Rs 134.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Tyres update on its Netherlands based subsidiary
Apollo Tyres to cut 750 jobs at Netherlands plant
Apollo Tyres Q4 net dips 7 pc to Rs 78 cr
Apollo Tyres commissions its 7th manufacturing facility
Apollo Tyres inaugurates commercial facility for two wheeler radial and cross ply tyres at Vadodara
-
Sales decline 33.80% to Rs 2828.23 croreNet loss of Apollo Tyres reported to Rs 134.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 141.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.80% to Rs 2828.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4272.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2828.234272.05 -34 OPM %8.3911.12 -PBDT146.94444.05 -67 PBT-162.20176.74 PL NP-134.58141.60 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU