Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 650.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Titan Securities rose 650.00% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.29 14 OPM %013.79 -PBDT-0.010.07 PL PBT-0.030.04 PL NP4.200.56 650
